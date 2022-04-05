Price of the dollar today April 5, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.7731 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed Monday’s session at 19.8072 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the day begins its operations with slight changes, but behaving in the negative terrain against the US currency. The position that in February of this year Mexico achieved as the main partner of the US along with Canada stands out with 14.6% of trade to place itself as a tie. They are followed by China, Japan and Germany.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8072 – Sell: $19.8072

: Buy $19.8072 – Sell: $19.8072 HSBC : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.10

: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.10 Banamex : Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.30

: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.30 Bancomer: Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $20.06

Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $20.06 Banorte: Purchase: $18.65- Sale: $20.05

Purchase: $18.65- Sale: $20.05 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $18.65- Sale: $20.05

Purchase: $18.65- Sale: $20.05 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30 Monex: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.41

Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.41 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89

Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $2030

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $2030 Santander: Purchase: $18.84 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.84 – Sale: $20.35 Exchange: Purchase: $19.2620 – Sale: $20.2790

Purchase: $19.2620 – Sale: $20.2790 Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 46,516.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens the week on the right foot

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.67 pesos, for $25.98 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.