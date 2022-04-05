‘Out of Africa’: Meryl Streep and Robert Redford’s royal feelings ’caused ripples’ on set

Meryl Streep and Robert Redford had very positive opinions of each other while working on out of africa. However, director Sydney Pollack didn’t realize how close they were getting on the film’s set. He certainly opened Streep’s eyes to how Redford couldn’t enjoy the process as much as she did. So how did those real-life feelings translate into supposed “waves”?

Meryl Streep and Robert Redford play love interests in ‘Out of Africa’

out of africa takes place in 20th-century colonial Kenya. Karen Blixen (Streep) is a Danish baroness and new owner of a coffee plantation, who discovers that her husband is unfaithful to her. As a result, she strikes up an affair with a big game hunter named Denys (Redford). However, she must decide between her new romance and her potential future as an individual.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker