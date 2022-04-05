‘Out of Africa’: Meryl Streep and Robert Redford’s royal feelings ’caused ripples’ on set

Meryl Streep and Robert Redford had very positive opinions of each other while working on out of africa. However, director Sydney Pollack didn’t realize how close they were getting on the film’s set. He certainly opened Streep’s eyes to how Redford couldn’t enjoy the process as much as she did. So how did those real-life feelings translate into supposed “waves”?

Meryl Streep and Robert Redford play love interests in ‘Out of Africa’

out of africa takes place in 20th-century colonial Kenya. Karen Blixen (Streep) is a Danish baroness and new owner of a coffee plantation, who discovers that her husband is unfaithful to her. As a result, she strikes up an affair with a big game hunter named Denys (Redford). However, she must decide between her new romance and her potential future as an individual.

Streep admitted in Queen Mary that many people thought Redford’s performance was “wooden”. However, she strongly disagreed. Streep called Redford “subtle and perfect.” However, she revealed that she once had a “huge crush on him”, which could influence her opinion of him. out of africa performance.

Meryl Streep and Robert Redford’s real-life connection ’caused ripples’ on set

Redford admitted that he “probably got along too well” with Streep on the set of out of africa on Queen Mary. According to his biographer Michael Feeney Callan, his real feelings impacted the production. Pollack didn’t care about her connection, and he discouraged her every chance he could. Redford didn’t take it very well.

“It caused ripples,” Redford said. “We liked to talk. We’d be off camera, between takes, taking it easy. We had a common sense of humor. But Sydney didn’t like that. He would break it. It bothered her that I connected with her in a way that didn’t fit with her image of me or us as a team. It wasn’t easy to deal with that, because I felt like she was in a vise and I became resentful.”

The two actors had very different experiences in Nairobi, Kenya.

Redford believed that Denys received radically different treatment than Streep’s character. he said in Queen Mary that Pollack encouraged Streep to “fly”, but treated Denys as “a symbol, not a character”. The actor didn’t care what direction he was given during the course of filming.

Streep loved filming in Nairobi, Kenya, although Redford had a very different experience.

“I couldn’t get out, not even there,” Streep said. “He was self-aware the whole time. I went everywhere, I saw what I wanted to see.”

Streep felt bad for Redford. He was too well known, so he couldn’t explore in the same way his co-star did. However, he did offer Streep some parenting advice that she continues to appreciate. He said of her children: “They are not your supports.”

