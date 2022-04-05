NBA player appears with Tigres UANL jersey
Tigres is a team that has gained ground among the fans in recent years. Thanks to their successes on the field, the UANL team has grown in popularity and has managed to gain a following beyond Nuevo León. In recent years we have seen celebrities like comedians Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler wear the feline sweater. During the past weekend, the singer Natanael Cano, one of the most popular acts of the Mexican region today, came out to offer his show with a club shirt.
Added to the catwalk of famous Tigres fans was a high-profile character who works in the NBA. Mexican basketball player Juan Toscano Anderson, player of the Golden State Warriors, arrived at the duel against the Utah Jazz last Saturday, April 2, wearing the UANL team jersey. The 28-year-old Mexican-American athlete became a fan of the university team after serving with Fuerza Regia in the National Professional Basketball League (LNBP) with Fuerza Regia.
This is not the first time that the Mexican national team shows his passion for Tigres. The basketball player born in Oakland, United States, had already posted a photo on his personal Instagram account of him wearing the UANL team shirt in April 2021.