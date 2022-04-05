Movistar Plus+ adds 4 new channels to its dial

Advertising

Clic channels are shuttle channels that offer a selection of outstanding films within the genres they representand are located starting at dial 200. Dial 29 maintains the generic Clic Cine shuttle channel.

these channels They are only available for customers with the cinema package and who have the Movistar+ UHD decoderthe most modern offered by the company to its fiber and ADSL customers, and which allows, among other things, the playback of content in Ultra High Definition (UHD) or the use of applications such as Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video.

The Clic channels that have changed are They seek revengewhich now becomes french comedyLove in abundance happens to be in time of warcomrades change to adapted books and Zombie Pride becomes horror movies.

The dial of the Clic channels in Movistar+ is as follows:

(Dial 200) Clic Oscar to film and director (Winners of the great Oscars to a click)

(Dial 201) Click Matt Damon (A great selection from a great actor)

(Dial 202) Click Women (Strong women, women who fight: WOMEN)

(Dial 203) Click French Comedy (French laughs one click away)

(Dial 204) Click in time of war (The war and its consequences in a movie click)

(Dial 205) Clic Moda y cine (The cinema that creates trends at a click)

(Dial 206) Click Highly Capable (Different Abilities, Equal Abilities)

(Dial 207) Click Adapted Books (Recent literary adaptations at a click)

(Dial 208) Click Horror Movies (A click of fear, a lot of fear)

(Dial 209) Click José Luis López Vázquez (Centenary of the great López Vázquez)

