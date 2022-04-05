Minecraft gets new Sonic content

We bring a new update is now available in this game switch. This is content that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Minecraft.

Minecraft receives news

Specifically, it is an official collaboration with Sonic, which includes bonus content for those who purchased the original Hedgehog DLC. These are the details:

I have a big secret, but just like my favorite blue hedgehog can’t stop screaming about his powers, I’ll let you all know: a new update for Sonic the Hedgehog DLC ​​is coming!* That’s right, the cutest speedster ever! of the world is back in the Minecraft Marketplace, with a whole new area to explore, Easter eggs to discover, and skins to earn! If the release of Sonic DLC beat you to it in June, take a breather, lace up, and get ready because there’s a lot to dive into with this extensive update. From the creative masterminds of Gamemode One and SEGA, this update brings back Labyrinth Zone, a level from the 1991 game that taught me a) exploring ruins is awesome and b) not trusting gargoyles. Armed with a new quest, you’ll need to dodge obstacles and dodge traps as you try to keep the Master Emerald from falling into nefarious hands. And if that’s not enough motivation for you, should I mention the new character skins? That’s right, in addition to the 24 existing skins, there will be five new ones! No, I’m not going to spoil the surprise but yes, I promise you’ll love them! For movie lovers looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, you can also claim your very own Knuckles t-shirt in the Character Creator for a limited time! Why not use it while searching for the most delicious collectibles: Easter Eggs? Gamemode One has hidden little gifts throughout the game world for you to discover, and they told me where they all are! Just kidding, I can’t be trusted with that kind of power. Because as Sonic himself said: with great power comes power-hungry baddies. If you purchased the Sonic the Hedgehog DLC ​​in June, all this shiny new content will be added to your game as a free update! If you haven’t, hurry over to the Minecraft Marketplace and grab the Sonic the Hedgehog* DLC today! In fact, I’ll give you a run. Ready, Set, Go!

