Marvel: What We Suspect About The Role Matt Damon Turned Down In The MCU Franchise

Who would not imagine a great actor like Matt Damon in a Marvel role, any superhero or villain would be fine. But according to rumors, the actor flatly denied a role in the great MCU franchise.

April 02, 2022 8:03 p.m.

Get a role in a movie Marvel it means potential stardom for up-and-coming actors, renewed popularity for aging veterans, and a big paycheck for anyone willing to don a cool metal suit. But despite Marvel’s impact on the modern movie business, not every actor is willing to don a mask and fight alien armies. In fact, when Marvel went after the celebrities on this list, they all said no thanks.

Matt Damon refused to be in the Marvel franchise in 2003 when Daredevil premiered, still being a fan of the character

The eight-year stretch between X-Men and Iron Man It was an interesting period in Marvel history. While some of his movies were praised by critics, like X2: X-Men United and Spider-Man 2, which Roger Ebert called the best superhero movie since 1978’s Superman, there were also flops like Hulk, Elektra and, what most infamous, Daredevil. Although to the film Ben Affleck it did well financially, critics trashed it. When asked about the film in 2016, the actor replied, “I hate Daredevil.”

However, Ben Affleck could have been spared all that embarrassment if his best friend had accepted the role first. turns out to Matt Damon he was offered the part of Daredevil, and it was a pretty tempting deal. Both Damon and Affleck were fans of Daredevil as children, with Damon describing Matt Murdock as “our favorite superhero.” But when he approached the movie star about the project, he was neither impressed with the script nor familiar enough with the director (Mark Steven Johnson).

“I just tried to divorce my emotion from [eso]Matt Damon explained, but Affleck was “more of an emotional guy” and couldn’t say no. Of course, Ben Affleck has regretted that decision, but the failure of Daredevil inspired him to do his next superhero movie “right.”

That’s why he took on the role of the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And while the film was panned by critics, Affleck’s performance received its fair share of praise. Hopefully his next solo Batman movie will put an end to his Daredevil days.

As for Matt Damon, he confessed that he would be willing to wear Matt Murdock’s glasses if Christopher Nolan directed the movie. Of course, Nolan is pretty intertwined with the DC Universe, so the chances of the actor espousing those colors are slim, especially since Charlie Cox is already doing such a great job on the series. Netflix’s Daredevil.