Machine Gun Kelly recounted the experience he had with Megan Fox drinking ayahuasca

Megan fox I had already told it on the Jimmy Kimmel show: on a trip to Costa Rica, he drank ayahuasca with his partner, Machine Gun Kelly. At the time, the actress revealed that “it was a very good bonding experience. your vanity is gone at the time of doing that in front of all those strangers. there you think that are you ready to really open up”.

Being invited to Jimmy Kimmel Livethe musician told his side of the story: “It was one of the most important things that happened to me.”, He assured about the mystical trip that lasted three days.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been a couple since July 2020. (Photo: Instagram @meganfox)

How was Machine Gun Kelly’s experience with ayahuasca

Machine Gun Kelly recounted how he lived the ayahuasca experience he had in Costa Rica with his girlfriend Megan fox. It was a journey guided by a shaman, in a ceremony with more people. “I remember that I approached, it was a circle of about twenty people. This is in the forest or the jungle, you are on a diet, You don’t eat past five in the afternoon, you don’t drink water, or anything.”counted.

According to his testimony, he was the last person to drink the concoction. “They came to me and the shaman said something to the translator: ‘He says that you have a great shadow of darkness behind you and that you need more’”said the singer, who ended up having four drinks instead of one.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged and super in love. (Photo: Instagram @meganfox)

“I remember that when the third night came, Megan I said ‘I can’t, I can’t do this’. Her first night was rainbows and unicorns,” she revealed.

And I add: “we were exorcising some things to get them out of us, things that we needed to eliminate. The plant is a medicine that really enters into you, you could feel it working inside your body. Even after leaving she stayed there. It was interesting”.

Megan Fox told her experience with ayahuasca: “I lived my own version of hell”

The actress Megan fox also recounted his experience taking ayahuasca and assured that the effect he experienced “it was hell”.

“We went to Costa Rica to drink ayahuasca in a suitable environment. But when you arrive you are really in the middle of the jungle, you have to walk a very long distance to get water and you can’t take a shower. There was nothing glamorous about all of that, and it’s just part of what makes you vulnerable. So you give in to the experience,” she recounted.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy their love. (Photo: Instagram @meganfox)

“Everyone’s journey is different, but on the second night I went to hell for eternity, just knowing that eternity is torture in itself, because there is no beginning, middle or end. So it was a true death of the ego”, he emphasized.

When the driver asked her how she felt about the experience, the actress said that it went “straight to the soul” and remarked: “I lived my own version of hell”.