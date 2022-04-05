Leonardo DiCaprio got away to Los Cabos this weekend; he didn’t come alone

The famous couple made their romance public in 2020, during the Oscar Awards that year, and they chose Los Cabos to spend a weekend together

La Paz, Baja California Sur (BCS). As has become the custom for Hollywood celebrities, this weekend the multi-award winning actor, Leonardo Dicaprio, He was captured by celebrity cameras, arriving in Cabo San Lucas in the company of his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

The couple would have been photographed at an airport in the town, after having arrived on a private plane, in order to enjoy the paradisiacal destination, and the warm waters that Los Cabos has to offer.

It is worth mentioning that the well-known 47-year-old actor, has acted in more than 35 films throughout his career, and has been nominated 6 times for the Oscars as best actor, of which he won one of them for the film The Revenant in 2016.

In addition, in his latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon —whose filming would have finished last November—, he had a budget of more than 200 million dollarsunder the direction and production of Martin Scorsese.

On the other hand, Camila Morrone, partner of the “Wolf of Wall Street” -who also develops within the field of acting- He has participated in 5 feature filmsof which Bukowski, Never Goin’ Back and Death Wish stand out.

It should be noted that both actors began dating in 2017, after meeting at a beach party in Florida; However, it was not until the 2020 Oscar Awards ceremony, when they made their first public appearance as a couple.

With information from The Daily Mail