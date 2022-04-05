Lady Gaga and Elton John’s children at the EJAF gala

The singer, songwriter and actress winner of 12 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga, posed hand in hand with her godchildren, Zachary and Elijah, the children of Elton John and her husband David Furnish, at the 30th anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF).

Although Elton was unable to be at the event due to scheduling conflicts with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, he posted a photo of his happy family at the gala. The photo showed Elton’s two sons, his partner David and Lady Gaga in front of fundraiser signage.

Elton tweeted: “So sad to miss out on these family photos from #EJAFOscars tonight with David, @LadyGaga and the boys but I send my love to you all for your support of @EJAF. It means the world to us!”

Lady Gaga responded to the tweet: “I love my family, I am so proud of these brilliant young people, as well as David and Elton’s incredible work with [EJAF] fight against HIV/AIDS. We are cheering everyone on tonight and see you (The Academy) soon!”

In the images you can see all the elegance and glamor of these celebrities, Lady Gaga undoubtedly shone with the most romantic look of the night and the two little ones looked handsome, smiling and elegant in their navy blue suits, along with their godmother .

Gaga opted for a voluminous ecru plumeti tulle dress, with a strapless neckline and transparent sleeves that left her shoulders in the air, from the firm Rodarte, and an updo that reminded many of Marilyn Monroe. In addition, the star completed her outfit with jewels from Tiffany High Jewelry.

It should be mentioned that Elton John and Lady Gaga have been friends for years and currently share a family bond that will continue throughout life. Zachary (11) and Elijah (9), have her very present in her lives, so much so that they affectionately call her GaGa-mother.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party was held on Sunday, March 27, at West Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, following the Oscars. All funds raised support the Foundation’s network of partners and local experts on four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infection and provide treatment, and influence governments to end AIDS.

Among the host of guests, the foundation welcomed Demi Lovato, Kevin Costner, Zooey Deschanel, Donatella Versace, Fran Drescher, Patricia Arquette, Christina Hendricks, Chris Pine, Heidi Klum, Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz, Andrew Rannells, Sofia Richie , Liam Payne, Beck, Bobby Berk, among others.

