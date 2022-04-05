Kendall Jenner Shares How She Overcomes Anxiety: Here’s How She Cope With It

The mental health It has a very important weight on us: we all experience moments of struggle, regardless of where we come from. One of the lessons we have to learn in today’s stressful world is how to balance and enhance our welfare mental. If you are in need of advice, Kendall Jenner He has spoken on Instagram about his own fight against the anxiety and how he fights it.

‘My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been at 100% lately,’ she wrote in a post with a short video of a quiet backyard. ‘I’ve gotten to a point where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my time alone. I’m finding ways to help me start the day with a calmer mindset and positive.’

The key to address stress and anxiety it is to disconnect the sympathetic nervous system, responsible for the fight or flight mode (which causes stress and anxiety), and activate the para-sympathetic nervous system, responsible for the state of calm. There are countless ways to do it, but morning habits of the model and businesswoman Kendall Jenner they are a good starting point.

Start your day by taking 10 deep breaths in and out, making sure to do this before you reach for your phone. Breathing, and in particular slowing the exhalation, is an excellent way to induce calm. If you also get outside and write in a journal, like Jenner does, it’s even better. It has been scientifically proven that the benefits of the outdoors make us happier and improve emotional well-being in general, and there is a reason why forest bathing is so popular.

Kendall Jenner also practice gratitude – writing down all the things you are grateful for – another habit that has been scientifically proven to Improves mood.

Although she calls it spreading the ‘good vibe’, Jenner’s honesty is remarkable, especially since she has 228 million fans admiring her. In fact, she teams up with another supermodel, her friend Bella Hadidto speak frankly about the mental health. In November, Hadid posted a series of photos of himself crying, admitting “I don’t know why, but it’s getting harder and harder not to share my truth here.” Whatever your mental health problem, the message is clear: talking about it helps.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti