Katy Perry sets a $19.5 million price for her Beverly Crest estate

A year after selling one of her two Beverly Crest properties for $7.5 million, the pop star is listing the other for $19.475 million, slightly more than the $18 million she paid for it in 2017.

The sale announcement comes a couple of years after Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, moved to the much quieter community of Montecito, where they paid $14.2 million for a sprawling estate of more than nine acres. .

Perry’s Beverly Crest home has more than an acre of its own. Hidden behind a gate, the Regency-style residence is reached by a quarter-mile tree-lined driveway.

1/9 The tree-lined driveway. (Hilton&Hyland) two/9 The entry. (Hilton&Hyland) 3/9 The living room. (Hilton&Hyland) 4/9 The dining room. (Hilton&Hyland) 5/9 The kitchen. (Hilton&Hyland) 6/9 The bedroom. (Hilton&Hyland) 7/9 The gym. (Hilton&Hyland) 8/9 The pool. (Hilton&Hyland) 9/9 The backyard. (Hilton&Hyland)

Oval windows and ivy touch up the exterior, and inside, large windows and skylights illuminate the traditional-style living spaces. Throughout 5,400 square feet there are five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a media room, and a wood-paneled library, fireplace, and terrace.

The master suite also features a fireplace and deck, opening onto a grassy backyard with a pool and spa set against a dramatic canyon backdrop. A separate gym adds a cold soak and sauna.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent for the property.

Originally from Santa Barbara, Perry has released six studio albums in the past two decades with hits like “Dark Horse,” “Teenage Dream,” and “I Kissed a Girl.” The 37-year-old singer released her latest album “Smile” in August 2020 and that same month she gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

