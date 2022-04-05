Katy Perry and Dua Lipa: the reason why they have not yet collaborated together | Music

Dua Lipa and Katy Perry They are huge fans of each other. Their want to do a collaboration Together they are getting stronger it has not yet arisen due to scheduling problems between both artists.

The first opportunity to sing together came with the katy perry proposal to the appearance of Dua Lipa on the theme tears eyesfrom the album released by the American in 2020, Smile. However, the English artist rejected the requesteven though later proposed to Katy Perry be part of the song Ball&Chainone of the discarded from Future Nostalgia. In this case, the rejection of the appearance was due to scheduling problems at the time of recording and finally could not emerge.

They both really want to unite their voices and who knows if we will soon hear that fusion of voices between the singers. For now, Dua Lipa is recording his third albumwhich it has half already recorded. He really wants to release it and ensures that they will be songs popbut with a own different sound to Future Nostalgia.





Dua Lipa during a concert of her Future Nostalgia Tour / Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The pandemic forced the Englishwoman to paralyze all her plans, including the tour she had planned to go on. For this reason, she took the opportunity to return to the studio and start recording DL3, as his fans call the next album. At the moment, the name of the work is not known, although Dua Lipa has already decided what it will be. Neither is it known who the composers and producers are, nor the place where it is being recorded.

By Katy Perry, ended 2021 collaborating with Alesso in the subject When I’m Gone. A song with dance sounds combined with a video clip where they come out controlling electronics and electricity. With this theme, Katy Perry demonstrated the versatility that you have as an artist.

Another of the rumored projects is the participation of the American in the album celebrating Madonna’s 40-year careeraccording to the newspaper The Sun. There are not many details of the album yet, but the release date is being planned and the confirmed artists who will participate in it will be known soon. It would not be the first time that both artists would collaborate, since Madonna invited Katy Perry to the video clip of Bitch, I’m Madonnain 2015.