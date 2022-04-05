Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Kanye West: Criminal group hacks singers (VIDEO)

This Tuesday morning, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Kanye West were in for a big surprise when they found their YouTube accounts hacked since a video of Paco Sanz appeareda man who swindled thousands of people by simulating a terminal illness.

the account on twitter @Lospelaosbro the facts have been adjudicated and presumed, for example, the alleged password of the account of Michael Jacksonwhich was also the target of the cyberattack.

“This just started,” the account owner wrote in the last hour.

“We will not stop until the political prisoner Paco Sanz is released and so far we have hacked Kanye West, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber and Drake,” he announced during the early hours.

During the last hours he has been uploading photos and videos showing the hacked accounts, where the posted video is no longer available.

@Lospelaosbro identifies as a criminal group, counting on nearly nine thousand followers. In the comments, users make recommendations of possible future victims such as Karol G, Selena Gomez and the Backstreet Boys.

“Can you hack my math teacher?” wrote user @Starry_Mo0n.

Who is Paco Sanz?

He is a man who managed to collect more than 260 thousand euros (about seven million pesos), for allegedly being in danger of dying, when it was not true.

In February 2021, he was sentenced to two years in prison, for which there would be 10 months left to finish his sentence.

In the video after the hacking of the accounts, it reads “Free Paco Sanz”.

The most recent cyberattack on celebrities was in 2014, when Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, took intimate photos of them and posted them online.

pc