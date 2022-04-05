Jurassic World Dominion | How long will Jurassic World Dominion last?

The new film in the franchise will be released next June 2022.

Jurassic World Dominion will be released on next June 10 and to reduce the anxiety of the fans, this Tuesday the duration that the new film of the franchise will have starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

In this new production, it will look like the dinosaurs live alongside humans around the world. This fragile balance will mark the future and will determine whether humans will remain top predators on a planet where they share with the most fearsome creatures in history.

That’s not all, because you will also see the conclusion of the Jurassic era where two generations will come together for the first time. This is the return of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill to help the protagonists.

DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy complete the rest of the cast of the film directed by Colin Trevorrow.

How long will Jurassic World Dominion last?

Jurassic World Dominion will have a total duration of two hours and 26 minutesbecoming the longest film in the franchise.