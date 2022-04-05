Jason Momoa reveals the first details of his villain for Fast and Furious 10

The Fast and Furious franchise is still going strong, last year Fast 9 became one of the highest grossing movies of 2021. Shortly after it was announced that the saga will conclude with its next two films. The first to arrive will be fast and furious 10 and among the novelties that he has to his credit, is the incorporation of Jason Momoa as the new villain of the story.

Fast 10 It will arrive in May of next year, so filming will begin in a short time. Until now it is known that the director Justin Lin will take the reins of both this and the eleventh part. As for the cast, in addition to Jason, the star of The Suicide Squad was signed, Daniela Melchiorin a still undisclosed role.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker