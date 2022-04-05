“It was a bit more of a horror movie”

Tom Hanks became one of the most beloved actors in the 80’s with several films that marked the cinema of the time such as: ‘This house is a ruin’ or ‘One, two, three… Splash’ but one of the most memorable is the one of ‘Big‘.

The movie of 1988 directed by Penny Marshall tells the story of Josh Baskin, a 13-year-old boy who becomes a 30-year-old adult after tossing a coin into a wishing machine.

Tom Hanks was in charge of bringing Josh to life in his adult version while David Moscow did it in the young one. The cast was completed with John Heard, Jared Rushton or elizabeth perkins.

Perkins played Susanthe employee of the MacMillen Toy Company where Tom Hanks ends up working thanks to his childhood vision of video games.

well now Elizabeth Perkins has confessed to Andy Cohen in an interview for his program ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that the movie was going to be very different and that Tom Hanks was not going to be in charge of starring it.





Elizabeth Perkins and Tom Hanks in ‘Big’ | 20th Century Fox

Darker and with Robert de Niro

Elizabeth Perkins reveals that Rober de Niro was the first choice to play the role of Josh but finally couldn’t due to scheduling: “Robert De Niro was chosen for the role of Josh in the movie ‘Big’. He fell apart because he had a scheduling conflict, and then they went with Tom Hanks” .

But this was not the only big change with the movie that we later saw on the big screen. And it is that Elizabeth affirms that it was much more terrifying: “It’s like a totally different movie in my brain with Robert De Niro, and a dark one.”

“[De Niro] he was more moody. It was a bit more like a horror movie,” he commented. “Robert De Niro wandering the streets of New York. What Tom Hanks brought was much lighter,” he ends.





Robert De Niro | Getty

Tom Hanks’ experience in ‘Big’

Years ago Tom Hanks spoke for ‘Movie Comment‘ where he explained how he approached this character: “We called him INSH: innocence and shyness. The two dominant traits of this guy… We rehearsed more on ‘Big’ than any movie he’s ever done, for about three weeks before we started , to the point of almost numbing us. But in the long run it helped because once I’ve done it in so many different ways, you get rid of all his bad habits.”

Surely you are interested in:

Daryl Hannah confesses that she was “terrified” to kiss Tom Hanks in the reunion of the protagonists of ‘One, two, three… Splash’