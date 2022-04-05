Inside the mansion that Leonardo DiCaprio bought from his mother for 140 million pesos

During decades of work, Leonardo Dicaprio It has not only been characterized by its performances until winning the Oscar, but also by its several millionaire real estate acquisitions. One of them is the mansion that he bought for his mother and from which TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shows images of the spectacular property that will take your breath away.

The house belonged to the star of modern-familyJesse Tyler Ferguson. The place where the property is located is known as Los Feliz, and it cost him 7.1 million dollars, about 140 million Mexican pesos.





Mrs. Irmelin Indenbirken now enjoys the mansion that also belonged to Gwen Stefani. It has a Spanish colonial style with almost 464 square meters with a lot of character and charming outdoor spaces.

It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The formal living room and dining room have high ceilings and romantic Juliette balconies overlooking each.

The house was built in 1928 and is completely updated. There are arched doorways, tiled ceilings and floors, stained glass windows, multiple fireplaces, elegant bathrooms, sweeping staircases, an intricately carved front door, and inlaid ceilings.

The eat-in kitchen has all the conveniences that make it beautiful and functional, and the family room can alternatively be used as a media room with its pull-down screen.

Nearly all rooms open onto attractive terraces, colorful gardens, patios, fountains, and views of Griffith Observatory.

There is also a separate bathroom by the pool and spa and a separate Zen/Meditation/Yoga room.