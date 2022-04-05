In Jalapa de Díaz, the first traditional medicine pharmacy in Oaxaca is created, an economic alternative to treat diseases

-In this place there are medicines with sustainable ingredients focused on the skin, chronic diseases and infections with the same effectiveness as Laboratory medicines but at a lower price.

Alex Morales

Tuxtepec, Oaxaca.- Undoubtedly, in recent years traditional medicine has become an alternative to treat various ailments caused by various factors, which has led many people to choose to go to a traditional doctor or herbalist to treat some ills that in other circumstances not even science has been able to understand.

In Jalapa de Díaz this situation has not gone unnoticed, since today and within that Mazatec municipality the first traditional medicine pharmacy has been created in Oaxaca, an option found by traditional doctors who continue to carry out this practice since their ancestors and who In 2017 they saw an opportunity when the municipal president of that time, Arturo García Velasco, created a project to publicize this ancient culture of herbal healing that has regained strength in recent years.

For Don Luis Santiago Mejía, herbalist, masseur and traditional doctor, he pointed out that having a pharmacy in his native Jalapa de Díaz is to recognize the work of all those who carry out these practices and also explained that in this service center they will be able to find medicines for the skin, for infections and for chronic illnesses with the same guarantees as laboratory medicine but with a price that is within the reach of all those who seek to be cured.

Lastly, he mentioned that all medicines are made from sustainable ingredients of products that occur in the region, such as herbs, roots, honey and a large part of the variety of flora that exists in that place.

In this way, it invites all the people who wish to know more about traditional medicines to visit Jalapa de Díaz and learn about this culture that they inherited from their ancestors.

