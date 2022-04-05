How is Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck’s children

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised everyone last year when they got back together after several years of being apart. The talented actors of Hollywood They gave each other a new chance at love and today they show themselves to be a solid couple based on love and trust.

Early 2021 Jennifer Lopez split from former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, for different infidelities on his part. However, this decision was through a mutual agreement since both share various businesses. The businessmen who were about to get married preferred to put an end to the love relationship and continue as good friends.

A few months later the first photos of JLo and Ben together. Then this romance was confirmed in the middle of last year with a publication that her own Jennifer Lopez made in his social media. They are currently a large blended family as they both have children from other marriages.

On the one hand, the singer of the song “Ring” She has twins as a result of her marriage to the famous salsero Mark Anthony. While Ben Affleck He has three children from his relationship with the actress Jennifer Garner. In various photos we have seen that the actor’s relationship with the children of JLo is very good, but many wonder how the actress gets along with the children of the film’s protagonist Batman.

A source close to the couple stated that: “His children love JLo and JLo loves them too. Everything is positive”he told the site ETOnline.com. It was also learned that everyone put their grain of sand so that this great family spends every moment in the best way. So much Ben What Jen they love children and integrate them into the events they participate in.