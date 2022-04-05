GRAMMYs 2022: Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo could succeed tonight at the Grammys

B.Illie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste they could record their names in the history books from the grammy awards on Sunday.

With her song “Happier Than Ever”, Eilish would be the first artist to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only one along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times. Eilish is in a position to join Adele as the only to win three main categories (record, song and album of the year) twice. Previously, he won for “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted.”

Trevor Noah returns for the second time as host of the Grammys. The ceremony was postponed three months and moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 and the micron variant in January, when the organizers mentioned “too many risks” to present a show full of performances. The show will air live from 8 pm New York (0000 GMT) on CBS and Paramount+.

If Eilish wins all seven awards she’s vying for, to be the most awarded woman at the Grammys in a single year (the same would happen with HER, Doja Cat and Rodrigo). But that could be a tall order, as she faces stiff competition for the top honor, album of the year, which has been expanded to 10 nominees.

Eilish is up for best musical film for her concert documentary “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.” But in that same category is “Summer of Soul” by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, which recently won the Oscar for best documentary.

Even if she gets six wins, Eilish tied with Beyonc and Adele, with which he would be in very good company.

Rodrigo has the opportunity to join Eilish and Christopher Cross as the only artists to win all four major categories (Best New Artist, Album, Record, and Song of the Year). The 19-year-old “drivers license” singer could follow Eilish’s remarkable record as the second-youngest winner of the album of the year award with “Sour.”

The only person who could win the most Grammys in one night is Jon Batiste, who arrives at the awards with 11 nominations. If he wins in eight categories, he will tie Michael Jackson’s record and the rock band Santana.

Batiste, interpreter of various musical genres and Oscar winner, could have a hard time achieving it before the competition in the categories of recording and album of the year, but succeed in the sections of jazz, music of American roots and classical.

HER, who won song of the year last year for “I Can’t Breathe,” could repeat the victory. This year is nominated for “Fight for You”, whose moving lyrics for the soundtrack of “Judas and the Black Messiah” (“Judas and the black messiah”) it was written by her, producer D’Mile, and singer Tiara Thomas. It already won the Academy Award for best original song last year.

The Grammys won’t feature superstars like Drake and The Weeknd, who decided not to participate at all. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, said he was told his performance was pulled from the show.

The Foo Fighters could be in for a bittersweet moment following the recent death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The band could extend its record of victories in the section to five for best rock album with “Medicine at Midnight.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will fight to become the first woman to win the award for best rap performance as a soloist Stallion, who won the award with Beyonc last year, is nominated for her song “Thot S(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)” while Cardi B is up for her hit “Up.”

Mickey Guyton was the first black woman to be nominated for best solo country performance last year, and now is back in the category. If she wins, she will be the first black woman. to receive that award.

In rap, Jay-Z could extend his mark as the most awarded rapper of all time, with 23 wins. He has three nominations: two in the Best Rap Song category for his songwriting on DMX’s “Bath Salts” and Kanye West’s “Jail.”and one for album of the year for his guest appearance on West’s “Donda.”

A host of artists will take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, including Silk Sonic, HER, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, Jack Harlow, Nas, Leslie Odom Jr., and Brothers Osborne.

Musicians vying with Eilish for the Album of the Year Grammy include to Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, HER, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Kanye West.

On the production side, Serban Ghenea could tie Al Schmitt for the most Grammy-winning engineer-mixer, with 20. He has received a total of 18 trophies in his career and he comes in Sunday with five nominations for his work on Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero.” ao, with five.

Although more than 80 prizes will be awarded – about 10 during the live broadcast and the rest in the so-called “Premiere”, including those in the categories of Latin music – viewers will most likely tune in to the gala for the performances.

Photo: Reuters