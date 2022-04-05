Fortnite’s Ukraine fundraising campaign ends with 144 million raised. This campaign promoted by both the company and many of the game’s fans (including the most popular streamers) was a complete success.

Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite humanitarian aid campaign has ended with $144 million raised for Direct Relief, UNICEF, the UN World Food Program, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and World Central Kitchen. in support of his efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

The campaign was run in partnership with Xbox, as Microsoft agreed to also pledge its net income from Fortnite sales over the two-week period.. Unfortunately, the other owners of platforms where Fortnite can be played remained silent and did not participate.

Fortnite recently received its new Season. One of its main features was the removal of the game buildwhich was so successful that Epic quickly made it a permanent Fortnite mode titled Zero Build.

Fortnite Zero Build

Fortnite’s new mode is so popular that Epic decided it should stick around for the future. This was the statement about it:

“Zero Build is a pure test of weapons, items, and movement ability. Zero Build can be found on the Discover page as solo, duo, trio, and squad playlists. (Access the Discover page by clicking the “CHANGE” button above “PLAY!” in the lobby.) As a defense in the absence of builds, players have the rechargeable Overshield in Zero Build.”

In other Epic Games news, the launcher has received some updates to the My Achievements section.. Also, a unified Notification Center will be added soon along with Rankings and Surveys.

My achievements – It’s already underway

Regarding the built-in achievement system, Epic games released the following statement.

“Since the release of “My Achievements” in November, we have released its next iteration. Everyone with an Epic Games account now has access to the new My Accomplishments area, which allows you to display some of your key stats.”

“Think of it as your trophy case and friend center rolled into one. A place where your Epic Achievements and game progress can be displayed for the world to see. Let them know you’re a Rocket League virtuoso, or have seen and done it all in Alan Wake Remastered. Click the Friends tab and visit a friend’s page to see their achievements and progress as well. ”

Epic Games had also announced that it would be working hard to modernize its platform this year.. Perhaps we are seeing the first effects of this decision. We’re particularly interested in the fact that they’ve been so heavily involved in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but it’s also important to note that their plans to improve the Epic Games Store (which had already had some delays) haven’t been put on hold because of this. Quite the contrary.

What do you think of the Fortnite fundraising campaign? Are you happy with the changes Epic Games is making?

