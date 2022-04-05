Fortnite welcomes these two new Assassins

Lately Fortnite is on everyone’s lips thanks to the implementation of its new mode without construction, something that many people have been asking for for a long time. In addition to the game modes, something that characterizes this installment of Epic is to bring protagonists of other universes so that they are also part of the world of Fortnite.

This time Epic has given us the news through its official website and that is that lovers of Assassin’s Creed and the Brotherhood of Assassins are in luck. Fortnite introduces us to those who for me are both dearest killers.

Fortnite welcomes Ezio Auditore and Eivor, daughter of Varin

The protagonist of Assassin’s Creed 2 takes the leap – of faith – to Fortnite along with his particular outfit and hidden blades as a pickaxe. In addition to keeping her company and not coming alone, we also have Eivor, a feared Viking who arrives with her axes and her shield as a backpack. Both Assassins will have the option to go with or without a hood, although we all know that it is nice to hide in the shadows, I hope that here don’t be of the “campers”.

these new characters can be purchased individually in the item shop or with the Tales of the Animus bundle, which in addition to outfits will also include the following:

Graffiti Wolfsbane.

Fury of Eivor loading screen.

Raven Clan emoticon.

A banner from Tales of the Animus.

Here I leave the official information so you can take a more detailed look at it. Without a doubt Fortnite has received a increase in players thanks to the no-build mode, so don’t rule out seeing a few Assassins along the way. I may be making my way with Eivor, nobody can stop her. And remember: Nothing is true, everything is allowed.