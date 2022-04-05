Final score: Manchester City vs Atltico de Madrid, summary, result and goal of the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals

Final result: Manchester City 1-0 Atltico de Madrid, minute by minute

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 90+2 | IT’S OVER! City managed to break Atleti’s zero and take a minimal advantage over Wanda Metropolitano. Kevin De Bruyne’s goal, from Phil Foden’s pass. HERE THE CHRONICLE of the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 90+2 | There is a yellow card for Vrsaljko for a foul in midfield. In immediate action Ederson also receives the preventive for facing Cunha.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 90 | The fourth referee indicates that two minutes are added. It seems that Atleti will go to Wanda Metropolitano with a minimal disadvantage.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 87 | New arrival from City on the right. Foden again filters De Bruyne, who shoots but finds a rival on the trajectory.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 86 | De Bruyne cheers from outside the area. Right hand from the captain, the ball does not go towards the goal and ends up in the stands.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 85 | Gabriel Jess is painted yellow and the Brazilian striker misses the round due to an accumulation of cards. We entered the last five minutes of the match.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 83 | We have a new warning, it is for Ángel Correa for hitting Grealish with a ball when he was on the ground after receiving a foul.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 81 | There is modification of the Atleti. Joao Flix is ​​leaving, the one who will have minutes is Thomas Lemar.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 79 | Close to new De Bruyne! Foden has revolutionized the attack of the locals, he gets into the right of the area, gets rid of rivals and gives in to the Belgian, who shoots from the right. The shot is deflected by an opponent.

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 70 | GOOOOOOOOOOL OF CITY, GOOOOOOL OF DE BRUYNE!! The Atleti wall falls, Foden’s filtered pass for the Belgian, who does not forgive inside the area. Crossed right to leave Oblak without a chance. City wins it.

Summary: Manchester City vs Atltico de Madrid, goal and resultReuters

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 69 | The first yellow card of the game comes, it is for Rodrigo De Paul for a foul on the recently entered Grealish.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 68 | There are modifications of Pep Guardiola. It’s all for Gndogan, Mahrez and Sterling, those who enter are Gabriel Jess, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 67 | STERLING FALLS IN THE REA! Filtered pass from De Bruyne to the Englishman, who is hit by Lodi. There is no infringement, the public explodes!

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 64 | SORRY LAPORT! Corner kick to the right, a service that the City defender anticipates. His shot goes just over the goal, it seemed more like the Frenchman’s header.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 60 | Simeone’s first three changes are coming. Koke, Llorente and Griezmann leave, Rodrigo de Paul, Ángel Correa and Matheus Cunha enter.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 57 | Sterling’s left foot that goes very cross! De Bruyne gets up early taking a free kick. He puts in a filtered pass for the Englishman, who shoots from one side.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 55 | TREMENDOUS OBLAK! The goalkeeper prevents City’s first goal. De Bruyne takes a free kick just outside the box. The shot is powerful down low, he stops the 13 and then kicks the rebound away with his legs.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 51 | Llorente shoots the goalkeeper for the first time. Once again at speed, the Spaniard reaches the area and puts a shot into Ederson’s hands. The Brazilian goalkeeper has no problem.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 47 | Near Gndogan! The German receives with his left foot inside the area, turns and shoots from the right to the side. The shot was deflected by an opponent.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 46 | Actions resume in Manchester. The score is tied without goals, the same players who started the match continue.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 45 | There is no time for more. City is drawing goalless against Atltico. Possession belongs entirely to the English (74%), but shots on goal remain zero.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 40 | De Bruyne falls in the area! The Belgian receives with the outside, Felipe goes in search of the ball and the City element ends up on the grass. There is no fault, the game continues.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 35 | From Mahrez filtered for Cancelo. The Portuguese puts in a low center that Oblak contains lying down. Despite the possession, the City has not generated real danger in the Spanish arc.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 30 | Center of De Bruyne by the left sector. The service is strong at mid-height, Oblak keeps the round without any problem.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 23 | Atleti’s counterattack, Joao Flix tries to escape and enter the area on the left wing, but only two attack and seven defend. Cancelo ends up venting his compatriot.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 22 | Gndogan cheers from outside the area. The German’s right hand ends up in the stands. So far we have no shots on goal.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | min 18 | Center of the home team on the right. Mahrez sends a service that Bernardo cannot comb, the ball is somewhat delayed for Gndogan and Oblak is the one who keeps the ball.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | min 18 | City has taken over possession, Atleti bets on the fast counterattack; however there is little player association of him.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 11 | Bernardo Silva falls in the area! The Portuguese ends up on the grass after a clean tackle from Koke. The public asks for a penalty, there is no infraction.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 12 | Left corner shot. Center that Laporte finishes off with a header, the ball goes to one side of the frame.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 11 | De Bruyne close! The Belgian takes a loose ball on the edge of the box, hits a right foot that hits Vrsaljko’s leg before going for a corner.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 7 | Kondogbia’s strong stomp on Cancelo. Stopped ball for City; De Bruyne’s center is pushed away by Joao Flix’s head.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 3 | Atleti counterattack. Joao Flix sends Llorente running through the right sector, the Spaniard seemed to beat Ak by speed, but commits an infraction. The visit has already taught its first weapons in attack.

Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid | Min 1 | START THE PARTY! The English team moves, today with its classic blue clothing. Atlético also appears with the always rojiblanco.

1:58 p.m. | Both teams jump onto the field! Everything is ready for the first leg of the quarterfinals to be played. The anthem of the UEFA Champions League sounds! Greetings from the captains, Koke and Gndogan.

1:50 p.m. | This is how the technicians have spoken in the previous one. Cholo Simeone was forceful: “We all have pressure, but I think they are responsibilities. I have no doubt that City have extraordinary players, perhaps they have better players than us, but there are two parties. City and Bayern may have more chances, but last season Chelsea came out on top.”

in counterpart Pep avoided talking about styles of play of both teams: “Brilliant football versus defensive football? I’m not going to talk for a second about these stupid debates. We’re all looking for a way to win. If he can do it, his will be the right one, and if I can do it, I’ll be right. I don’t know what playing ugly is. I don’t judge opponents. There is an incorrect conception of how Atlético plays. They are more offensive than people think. They don’t take many risks when it comes to getting the ball out, but when they get to our field they will show the quality that their players have.”

1:45 p.m. | This will be the first time that City and Atlético meet in European competition. Not so its technicians, who have three backgrounds. Pep Guardiola has had two wins, while Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone has one.

1:30 p.m. | Beware of City’s streak in Champions League qualifiers: seven wins, one draw and only one loss in their last nine matches out of the group stage. The only setback came in last season’s final, against Chelsea.

Manchester City vs Atltico de Madrid: forecast for today’s match

1:15 p.m. | The local team is a huge favorite this afternoon. In Caliente MX, City’s victory has a -334 odds, while the mattress victory is at +1000. A draw also pays well, at +450. The BRAND Claro forecast is: Manchester City 2-0 Atletico Madrid.

Confirmed alignment of Atltico de Madrid

1:05 p.m. | Let’s go with the confirmed line-up of Atlético de Madrid! Oblak, Savic, Felipe, Renildo, Renan Lodi, Vrsaljko, Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Joao Flix and Antoine Griezmann.

Let us remember that the Mexican, Hctor Herrera, did not enter the call due to a muscular problem. The Uruguayan defender, Jos Mara Gimnez, injured last weekend, was also not included.

Manchester City lineup confirmed

1:00 p.m. | We have XI confirmed! Manchester City will take the field with: Ederson, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ak, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gndogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyadh Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, and Raheem Sterling.

The Chaaaaampions League resumes! The Manchester City hosts Atlético de Madrid in the party of quarterfinal first leg of the competition. Welcome to MARCA’s minute by minute Of course, my name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the game at the Etihad Stadium, to be held at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

The citizens got their ticket after beating Sporting Lisboa in the round of 16, thanks to an aggregate score of 5-0. On the other side will be the colchoneros, who eliminated Manchester United with a 1-2 aggregate.

What time is the Manchester City match against Atltico de Madrid and what channel broadcasts it live?

The Manchester City vs Atltico de Madrid start at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). You can follow it live on TV through the HBO Max signal.