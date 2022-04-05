Filming wraps up for ‘Extraction 2’, starring Chris Hemsworth

Extraction, Netflix’s biggest hit of the moment, has a second part and has already finished filming, as confirmed by its director Sam Hargrave, on his Instagram account. “Many thanks to our incredible cast and crew at EXTRACTION 2. Without all of you, this film would not have been possible. Thank you for making this epic journey so memorable and enjoyable. THANK YOU!!!”, the director wrote, along with an image showing the entire team that participated in the production.

The tape of Chris Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers, became the most watched movie in Netflix history and unexpectedly broke records, is inspired by Tyler Rake’s comics, so Netflix confirmed the second part. Last week Chris Hemsworth indicated that he finished his work on the sequel to his action movie for Netflix, now Hargrave confirmed that the main shoot just closed last Sunday. “That’s it! Another Extraction movie finished. It is shaping up to be an epic franchise made possible only by the blood, sweetness, tears and passion of our incredible cast and crew,” Hemsworth wrote. “Thank you so much to everyone who has been with us throughout this journey and I cheer on many more, much love to the team. I can’t wait for all of you to see it!”

The director also wrote his own. “That’s it! Last day of principal photography on Extraction 2. What an amazing ride. Thank you to the entire cast and crew, this was an epic achievement and I am so proud of everyone. Thank you!” the director wrote alongside a video on his Instagram account.