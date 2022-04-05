Ferrari warms up the Australian GP with Red Bull with a message

In the preview of the Australian Grand Prix that will take place this Sunday, Ferrari began to warm up what will be the third date of the 2022 Formula 1 season with a message on social networks that had Red Bull as a direct recipient.

It took many seasons for in Ferrari the conviction that they can be protagonists of Formula 1 existed again. At the start of the 2022 Season they have shown it with the first and second place obtained in the Bahrain GP by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz followed by the second and third place with which the drivers finished the Saudi Arabian GP.

The difference between the first race of the season and the second was Red Bull’s performancewho did not score points in Bahrain but had Max Verstappen claiming the first position in Arabia, added to a fourth place of Sergio Czech Perez which, with Mercedes still correcting details, already poses a fierce fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship.

Far from shrinking, the Maranello team has already begun to heat up the run-up to the Australian race that will take place this Sunday, April 10 at the Albert Park circuitin Melbourne, with a message on social networks that is directly addressed to Red Bull Racing.

“Let the battles continue”can be read to accompany a photograph in which the Italian Mattia Binotto, team manager of ferrariand former British driver Christian Horner, team manager for Red Bull. And it seems that the Italian team feels that they will have no other rival than those from Milton Keynes during the third race of the season.

How is the Formula 1 constructors table doing?

After the first two dates of the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Ferrari is at the top of the constructors table with a total of 78 points, followed by Mercedes who have 38. After a nightmarish start, Red Bull bounced back in Jeddah and entered the fray with 37 units.