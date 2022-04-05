Eugenio Derbez confesses what Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry told Will Smith

The 94th edition of the Oscar awards left one of the most notorious scenes in recent days: the Will Smith hit Chris Rock in the middle of the award ceremony, a situation that stunned all attendees, including Eugenio Derbezwho recounted how he lived this moment on Sunday night.

In an interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Derbez talked about what happened behind the scenes at the Dolby Theater on March 27 after Will Smith reacted to the event host’s comment regarding his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

How did Eugenio Derbez experience the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars?

“It was very strong. We were inside when it happened, we all burst out laughing because we thought it was a joke, but there came a time when we began to hear the profanity and said: ‘this can’t be a joke, this is serious’. Then there was a tremendous silence and there was a lot of tensionDerbez said.

However, the actor No refunds told what was not televised: Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry got up from their seats to reassure the actor from I’m legend, who was helpless in the face of what happened. And in turn, they gave him a couple of tips about what had just happened.

“We saw how Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who is one of the biggest comedians of color, stopped to talk to Will,” Eugenio said.

The above since both Washington and Perry considered that hitting the Oscar host had been a bad example for viewers worldwide, and Smith was told that the best he could do was apologize, but he refused.

What did Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry say to Will Smith?

Derbez assured that immediately Denzel Washington tried to reassure him, to which Tyler Perry joined. “He told Will Smith, ‘You have to fix this now,’ and took him backstage. We don’t know what happened, but he took it with the intention of settling the lawsuit”, he added.

“From a very good source we learned that they told him: ‘What’s wrong with you? You have to fix this immediately because there’s no way the whole world will see a black man angry, beating up another black man‘”, so you have to fix it immediately”, said the CODA actor, a film that incidentally won the statuette for Best Picture.

Later, it was learned that Washington had given advice to Will, who looked furious at the time. “Be careful. At your highest is when the devil comes for you”.

“I, who dedicate myself to comedy, have often crossed the line, but among comedians we understand each other, we do not take anything personal,” explained the producer.