Emma Watson? Daniel Radcliffe confesses his CRUSH with an ACTRESS with whom he worked

british actor Daniel Radcliffe He surprised all his followers by revealing during an interview, carried out as part of the promotion of his most recent film “The Lost City”, the name of two actresses to which he has been attracted.

the protagonist of Harry Potter assured Capital Breakfast that he had a “celebrity crush” with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. However, the interviewers were not satisfied with the answer and asked Daniel to mention some of the actresses closest to her age.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker