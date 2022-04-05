Emma Watson? Daniel Radcliffe confesses his CRUSH with an ACTRESS with whom he worked

british actor Daniel Radcliffe He surprised all his followers by revealing during an interview, carried out as part of the promotion of his most recent film “The Lost City”, the name of two actresses to which he has been attracted.

the protagonist of Harry Potter assured Capital Breakfast that he had a “celebrity crush” with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. However, the interviewers were not satisfied with the answer and asked Daniel to mention some of the actresses closest to her age.

The 32-year-old artist did not hesitate to respond to the journalists’ request and mentioned Juno Templethe British actress who plays Keely Jones in the series “Ted Lassos” which is transmitted by Apple +.

“I’ve worked with her, she’s beautiful and I wouldn’t mind saying her name,” said Daniel, who shared the screen with the actress in the movie “Horns.”

Your heart already has an owner

Despite having confessed his love for these entertainment personalities, Daniel enjoys a relationship with the also actress Erin Darkwhom he met during the filming of the tape “Kill Your Darlings” in 2013.

On several occasions, Radcliffe has confessed that he connected with Darke immediately during the filming of said project, despite the fact that they had already coincided on the big screen in the romantic comedy “Get Over It”, premiered in 2001.

“There was another actor named Ben Foster, who is amazing and very intense, and he was in ‘Get Over It.’ That was all I could think of because I love that movie and Erin was there,” she recalled. “We were talking and she was like, ‘I can’t believe Ben Foster from ‘Get Over It’ is here. I was like, ‘Me too!'”

Last month the couple made a red carpet appearance of the premiere of “The Lost City” In New York. It was the duo’s first public appearance in more than seven years of relationship. The last time they were seen together at a public event was at the 2014 Tony Awardswhen Radcliffe was nominated for his performance in the play “The Cripple of Inishmaan”.

