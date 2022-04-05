Dumbledore’s Secrets: Critics Say Mads Mikkelsen Is Better Than Johnny Depp As Grindelwald

For a film about fighting dark magic, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 45% seemed to be cursed. Numerous controversies arose around the cast and crew of the film. One of them resulted, as you surely know, in the resignation of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, the antagonist of the franchise, but according to the critics of the production, this has been flattering and an improvement thanks to Mads Mikkelsen.

With reviews of Dumbledore’s secrets also received a handful of comments about the work of Mads Mikkelsen in relation to what we saw of Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%. Several of the members of the press who saw the film say that the Dane is fantastic as the dark sorcerer and that he has made him much more sinister.

The actor is coming off high praise with the critically acclaimed One More Round – 96%, a film that won Best International Film at the Oscars last year. And it seems that as Grindelwald he has scored another success. The interpreter is expected to return for the role in the next two installments that will follow the saga.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise – 73% is one that, with its two films, has not been able to revive the rage that existed for the Harry Potter films. The crimes of Grindelwald It is one of the worst box office of the ten deliveries. So if fans want to keep seeing more of them, they’ll have to prove it at the box office in the coming weeks.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 45% will hit theaters on April 14. Here we leave you the comments that have been made comparing the versions of Grindelwald by Depp and Mikkelsen. The fans will say very soon which one seems better or worse:

Variety:

Johnny Depp is gone, but his character, Gellert Grindelwald, has become more powerful than ever. Now played by Mads Mikkelsen (and without addressing the change) he is more realistic, less cartoonish in the menacing nature of him; Grindelwald is determined to instigate a war at the same time a certain Nazi chancellor was elected in Germany.

Peter Bradshaw on Guardian:

Mikkelsen gives a more malicious and subtle performance than Depp’s version, and the madness in his eyes feels more controlled.

kyle wilson on The Lamplight:

Mads Mikkelsen is a major upgrade to the cast as Grindelwald in the face of the baggage and forced performance Johnny Depp previously gave the role. Mikkelsen’s performance is filled with a sense of true evil being contained, yet still vulnerable when it comes to Dumbledore.

kate stables on GamesRadar:

Mads Mikkelsen lends a chilling, unforgiving (Hannibal-tinged) quality to Grindelwald, becoming the perfect successor to the white-haired whisperer from the Johnny Depp version.

patrick cavanaugh on comic books:

Whether you loved or hated Depp’s version, what works best in Mikkelsen’s favor is the subtlety and dominance he demonstrates in his performance, resorting more to quiet threat than over-the-top intimidation. Even Mikkelsen’s physical appearance in the film is more nuanced as an antagonist, revealing an effective transition from the version of an actor to that of the current performer.

