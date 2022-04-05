Dr. María Ramos receives the highest recognition from the American College of Cardiology

The specialist serves as the first woman to preside over the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology.

Dr. María Ramos, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Dr. María Ramos, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, was selected as a member of the group of the American College of Cardiology, title FACC Fellow of American College of Cardiology.

This prestigious recognition is a scholarship from the American College of Cardiology, which recognizes the award-winning specialist before his colleagues and patients, as a cardiovascular professional at the top of his field.

Ramos has been characterized by the courage and integrity with which she also exercises her position as the first woman to preside over the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, after she chose that field after a rotation at the Veterans Hospital.

The doctor commented that her passion accompanies her with spirituality and the benefit of combining them for the patient, since many have told her that they feel better when they achieve this balance.

Lastly, she confessed to feeling grateful for the details that her patients give her when they go to the office next to words of thanks. “They trust you with things, they see you as a sister or a daughter. The trust is impressive.”

