Don Jediondo denounces creditor threats – Justice

The famous Colombian comedian ‘Don Jediondo’ has been involved in a controversy since last weekend, when three merchants from Corabastos held a sit-in in one of their restaurants located in a shopping center in Bogotá.

With banners, the merchants demanded that the restaurant chain ‘Don Jediondo’ bring their debts up to date. One of the posters, for example, said: “Don Jediondo, we merchants from Corabastos need you to pay us.”

The comedian had explained in the last few hours in an interview granted to Caracol Radio that his The company has not paid the suppliers because they are waiting for the Superintendence to tell them when they should start paying.

“We are waiting for the Superintendency to tell us when we can start paying. The assets are there, the money is there, but we cannot break the law. We have to wait for the Government to tell us when we can pay or authorize us to pay. said the comedian.

However, a new chapter became known after ‘Don Jediondo’ denounced this Tuesday through the same radio network that has received death threats from a supplier, whom he considers to be the author of the protest that took place in one of his restaurants.

“The people who went to the Colina Shopping Center are not merchants from Corabastos, but are people sent by one of the suppliers to whom we owe a debt that, I repeat, we cannot pay until we have authorization from the Superintendence” , assured.

Pedro González, who gives life to ‘Don Jediondo’, reported that since March 25 he filed a lawsuit with the Prosecutor’s Office for the entity to investigate said supplier. According to the humorist, the threats have been against him and his wife, for which he had to leave the country

“This supplier has been intimidating and threatening us for approximately two years. In August 2020 he made a call to me that if I did not give him 300 million he was going to make a scandal. […] After that, other calls began, other threats, he said that he had had to sell some invoices that we owe to bad people, so those bad people were going to charge us,” González narrated.

In addition, he reported that a few days ago his wife had to leave the country after a man who refused to identify himself repeatedly searched his office for her.

“Last week, while I was on a work trip to Australia, an unknown man entered our offices three times, in the Gaitán neighborhood of Bogotá, looking for my wife. He did not want to identify himself, who attended him was the accountant and told him ‘no, I need it, it’s her’, and he said that it came from the supplier to whom we owe money. Fortunately, she (his wife) was not there on those three occasions. She, scared, bought a ticket and left for Miami because he fears for his life,” he said.

