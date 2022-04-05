David Faitelson’s warning after the mockery of “Dibu” Martínez to Mexico: “It will not be a field day”

Photos: Twitter@Faitelson_ESPN // Screenshot from Twitter@ESPNDeportes

Among the many reactions that the World Cup draw left for the participating teams, one of the most important in the American continent was that of the Argentine goalkeeper Emilian the drawing Martinezwho jumped for joy when it was revealed that the Mexican team he would be in the same group, while in the background a relative was heard shouting “easy, easy” in English.

This celebration was not well received by Mexican fans and analysts, who criticized the arrogance of the goalkeeper of the Aston-Villabecause some even cataloged it as a lack of respect for the Tricolorsince it implied that it was a simple rival for a world Cup.

Who was not left out of the conversation was the analyst of ESPN David Fatelson, who immediately launched a hint on his social networks in which he stated that games are not won with words. A couple of days later he mentioned to himself drawing Martinez and left a warning for the Argentine National Team regarding the game Mexico.

“What the Argentine goalkeeper “Dibu” Martínez says or does not say is very much his problem… Argentina will be a great favorite over Mexico in the World Cup, but it will not be a “field day” for the albiceleste either…”

David Faitelson replied to the mockery of “Dibu” Martínez: “It will not be a field day for Argentina” Photo: (Twitter/Faitelson_ESPN)

This was the last reaction Faitelson to the controversy that surrounded the goalkeeper of the Albicelestewho after the draw explained the reasons for his celebration through a live broadcast of Twitterwhere he mentioned that his excitement for playing a world Cup for the first time was the reason, although he made it clear that the team was happy with the drawn rivals.

“We discussed it after the draw with the boys. Everyone is happy with the groupIt’s nice to think about what’s to come. As in all tournaments, we are going to go game by game”, said the 29-year-old goalkeeper.

“I lived it with anxiety, it is my first World Cup. It’s a fucked up group, nice, but we have a good start with Saudi Arabia. I don’t remember seeing Arabia, so maybe I look at some now to see how they move. The other day I saw Poland and as for Mexico, maybe we can play a friendly with them beforehand”, declared the native of Mar del Plata, before the friendly was officially canceled due to sharing a group in Qatar 2022.

How did Emiliano Martínez react when Mexico came out in the World Cup draw?

Dibu Martínez’s reaction to seeing Mexico as a rival in the World Cup (Video: mandinha_martinez_/IG)

The meta could not hide the emotion and shared it with his little son, who imitated his jumping reaction and kept his hands up, while the drawing He was holding the cell phone in his hand.

The reasons why Emiliano Martinez celebrated in this way was due to the rivals that could touch him from Pot 2, where Mexico was located, since a large sector of Argentine analysts and fans did not want him to play paired with other powerful teams such as Germany, Croatia, the Netherlands or Denmark .

In the end they were able to avoid these teams thanks to Mexico, one of the rivals with the least media power in Pot 2 along with the United States, another of the great requests for several teams that were seeded.

The Group C was finally made up of Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabiawho will face each other to access the round of 16, where they will meet the winners of Group D, where they are France, Denmark, Tunisia and probably Peruif he wins his playoff against Australia or Arab Emirates.

