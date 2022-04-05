Daniel Radcliffe breaks the silence on the rumors of becoming the new Wolverine of the MCU

United States.- Daniel Radcliffe He’s already spent time in the shoes of a legendary character for a film franchise, but rumors continue to persist that he’s set to play Wolverines in the future of the franchise X Men.

Related news

In statements to good morning britain (through variety) In a recent interview, Radcliffe was asked about the rumours. According to the actor, however, he says the rumors are just that at the moment.

I keep getting asked about it and I always try to say, ‘No, it’s not happening, it’s just a Twitter rumour,'” Radcliffe said. “And everyone keeps taking that as confirmation. But it’s just the fan theory at the moment. But I welcome the comparison. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be compared to Hugh Jackman?

Radcliffe was then asked once more if that meant he would turn down the role, and Radcliffe said he wouldn’t say “never,” but he doesn’t think marvel lor be looking specifically for the role despite what the internet may say.

I mean I would never say never, but that almost sounds like I’m inviting him. Like, I’m sure Marvel is looking at me like ‘We’re not thinking about you, man.

Radcliffe’s rumored involvement in an X-Men movie has been going on for some time, and it only got stronger when Disney regained the rights to some of Marvel’s most iconic franchises like X-Men and The Fantastic 4. As of now, however, no official casting has been announced for anyone in the X-Men world, so fans will have to continue to wait for official news.