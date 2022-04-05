Court guarantees up to 6 years in prison for those who use false information to adopt a minor

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) declared constitutional that it be punished with prison to whom falsify information or deliver forged documents to achieve adopt a minor.

With a majority of eight votes, the Plenary of the Court endorsed the sentences of three to six years in prison contemplated in the Penal Code of Michoacán for those who purposely use false documents or information to obtain an adoption, since, they indicated, that these punishments seek to avoid that this legal process be used to commit human trafficking.

“This punitive provision is constitutional, since the regulation of merit aims to inhibit very specific behaviors and closely related to illegal adoption, which can come from a crime of trafficking,” said the rapporteur minister, Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo.

Because the criterion was endorsed by eight of the ministers, it automatically establishes jurisprudence applicable throughout the country, so if other entities punish this behavior with jail, their legislation is considered constitutional.

The National Commission for Human Rights (CNDH) had challenged this punishment, considering that such actions can be sanctioned in a way that is less harmful, in addition to contravening the best interests of children and adolescents.

“The sentence that declares the loss of parental authority and of any right, established in article 154 bis of the Penal Code for the State of Michoacán, could transcend, even, to the detriment of children and adolescents, in contravention of their best interests. , which are social groups that must be protected with special attention, ”explained the autonomous body.

rmlgv