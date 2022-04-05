Britney Spears confirms that she writes her autobiographical book

Britney Spears confirmed through their social networks that currently is writing a book about his lifewhere he will report the popularity he gained as a singer being a teenager, as well as controversial stages and guardianship since 2008 in the hands of his father Jamie, which ended at the end of last year.

Pop princess’ he fought in recent years to achieve his financial and personal freedom. In addition, she has reiterated that her family has made her go through difficult times that will surely be part of the publication, after will publicly confront his sister Jamie Lynnwho recently edited Things I Should Have Said.

The interpreter of Toxic He has not given many details about the book. A few weeks ago Page Six reported that the publisher Simon & Schuster reached an agreement with the singer for 15 million dollars after a dispute over their rights.

What did Britney Spears say about her book?

Spears stated that the writing process has been healing and therapeutic for her when remembering the episodes that marked her artistic career. However, the publication is no longer part of her stories.

“It is difficult to remember past events in my life, I have never been able to express myself openly. I can only imagine that I sound childish, but I was extremely young with those events that occurred. I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I am fully aware of that!”, assured before the comment of her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who stated that he will buy the first copy.

Likewise, she referred to the memoirs written by both her mother, who addressed her divorce, and her sister, who spoke about her pregnancy and being a youth actress, as well as some aspects of her launch to stardom.

“They indulgently adopted the ‘intellectual approach’ in writing their own books. Me I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or anything.. I’m not the type of person to bring up awkward conversations because it’s just not respectful, but let’s talk about it! I’m sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories.but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times, cry on TV, and get a sincere ‘awww’ from most, I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.”