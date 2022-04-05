Bodybuilder Jay Cutler thinks The Rock is on steroids

Jay Cutler and his suspicions about Mike O’Hearn and The Rock: “For a long time I did and said the same thing they did”

Jay Cutler has serious doubts that Mike O’Hearn and The Rock are naturals. It is true that natural bodybuilding has more and more followers, but it would be absurd to deny that steroids are still there, especially among professional bodybuilders. But… Does the highest paid actor in Hollywood take anabolics? The 4-time Mr. Olympia doesn’t rule it out…

And it is that since he retired from the competition, Jay Cutler has confessed about the truth of this sport. It doesn’t matter if it’s about his own career, the state of bodybuilding or what other athletes take. In a recent interview, Cutler reflected on the physique of Mike O’Hearn and The Rock.

Both O’Hearn and Dwayne Johnson are figures that attract a lot of attention when it comes to building an elite physique. O’Hearn is a former Mr. Universe champion who has graced the cover of many fitness magazines. The Rock had a great career in WWE before becoming a movie star. Over the years, they have both continued to work on their physique and now they look really great.

“For a long time I spoke and behaved like them now”

“I don’t usually talk about other people, only about my experience, because I understand the position of each one and each one chooses to speak or not; in fact, like them, I said and did the same for a long time. So I respect them. But When I was being interviewed in my heyday as a bodybuilder, there were questions I didn’t want to be asked, like whether or not I was taking steroids,” says Cutler. When he competed he didn’t confirm it, but once he retired he did, “I took steroids.”

Jay Cutler isn’t accusing The Rock or Mike O’Hearn of using steroids, but he’s not claiming they’re all natural either. He neither accuses nor defends, he only assures that he also behaved like them…

