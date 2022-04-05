Avengers Endgame: why Iron Man should die instead of Captain America according to its director

Among the many scenes that marked the fans of the UCM Forever highlights the heroic death of Iron Man after making the snap that ended Thanos and his army. A death that closed the circle initiated by the Tony Stark with the first installment of Hombre de Hierro and that it meant the beginning of a new era of superheroes in said universe. Now, the co-director of the film Joe Russo has explained why it had to be Iron Man who sacrificed himself and not the Captain America.

Cap’s death was more predictable

Thus, Joe Russo has explained to the Deadline medium within the framework of the Sands International Film Festival that the death of Captain America, a character played by Chris Evansit would have been much more predictable than that of Tony Stark, played in this case by Robert Downey Jr.: “If you think about Captain America as a character, you say ‘Okay, Captain America dying is pretty obvious,’ right? That’s, you know, something he would do based on what the character is like,” Russo explains.

“It’s someone who volunteered to be a guinea pig in a science experiment. he is a hero. Like there’s not a lot of complexity there. It can be emotionally impactful because you like it. You know he’s a very likeable character, but he’s not necessarily the most compelling arc,” the filmmaker continues. And it is that the director adds that Iron Man “is a character who should die” if we take into account that his death should have taken place during the first minutes from the first Iron Man movie.

“We found it a more interesting arc to take on a character who had an ego, because to die for others, you have to beat that. We thought the most compelling arc was Stark being the one to die. for him to be a richer and more complex arc, and that’s why we chose it”, concludes Joe Russo. In this same interview, the director revealed how much they really cost Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

