Apple + and Netflix withdraw offers for Will Smith biopic

After the controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock in the past oscar awards ceremony after a joke towards Jada Pinkett Smiththe negative consequences to the career of the winner of the Oscar as best actor for his role in King Richard: A Winning Family They keep coming.

Now they are the producers Apple + and Netflix that would put a foot back in projects with Smith. Although they were both fighting autobiographical book rights which came out last year to be made into a movie, according to information from The Sun now the streaming giants they withdrew their offers to bring life to the screen who was part of blockbusters like I’m legend or Looking for happiness.

“Working with Will has become a risky business. Now they plan to develop ideas with more familiar stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan,” a source told the British newspaper about the funds, which earmarked for original ideas for Afro-descendant actors.

What projects were affected?

She is serious one more of the projects that suffer pauses or cancellations after the incidentbecause in recent days it was reported that Sony Pictures paused until further notice the development of bad boys 4which Smith stars in, just like he did Netflix with the project Smith Fast And Loose.

Opinions in the Hollywood industry have been divided. For now, Smith announced his resignation as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.. Although the organizers of the Oscars immediately accepted his departure, a decision will still be pending. meeting where they will decide their future, which was scheduled for April 18.

“The list of those I’ve hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance, and the global audience at home,” Smith said in a statement condemning his reaction.