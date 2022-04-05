Angry Birds returns to mobile phones in style: without ads or micro-payments

The legendary Angry Birds has returned to Android and iOS without ads or in-app payments.

With over 400 million downloads since its launch, angry Birds It has been one of the most downloaded mobile games in history. The classic version of the mythical saga disappeared from the main application stores in 2019, to make way for new installments starring the angry birds.

Now, Angry Birds Classic is back on the occasion of his tenth anniversaryand it can now be downloaded again to enjoy the dozens of levels offered by the legendary Rovio game.

Angry Birds Classic lands on Google Play with updated graphics engine

As the developer company itself has shared, Angry Birds Classic is the remastered version of the original game, with a graphics engine Unity instead of the proprietary engine that the original title used.

His idea is that of offer an experience as close as possible to that of the title released in 2012, with performance and gameplay improvements to thus create “a more sustainable platform”, which can work even on the newest devices.

The best new Android games and apps of 2022

The game is priced at 0.99 eurosboth on Google Play and the App Store. the game does not includes ads of any kindnor does it contain paid elements to unlock: not even those that in the original version of the game did require a purchase.

Related topics: Games

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!