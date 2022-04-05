Actress Silvia Gambino, from ‘Marriage Scenes’, dies at 57

Actress Silvia Gambino has died at the age of 57 due to cancer.. Her ex-husband, the actor, director and producer Alberto Closas, has announced the sad news on his Instagram profile: “Goodbye, Silvia. You have left to make everyone you meet laugh wherever you go, with that character that you adored and gave you so many successes: ‘Rosita’ ”, she began expressing herself. “You have left very young, life is not fair and cancer has won the battle, but it did not take away your smile. Rest in peace, you will always be in my memory and in my heart. See ya,” she posted.

Born in the Italian city of Palermo, Silvia was introduced very early in the world of acting and with only 17 years old she began to have her first experiences in theater. Precisely in this art he has had some of the greatest recognition and a long career, although popular films also appear on his curriculum. Since his debut in ‘Todos al piso’ with Mariano Ozores, he has worked on titles such as ‘Truhanes’, ‘Torrente 3′ and ‘Ekipo Ja‘.

In television series, he also achieved notable projects and worked alongside some of the most outstanding faces of recent decades, such as Concha Velasco or Ana García Obregón. ‘What a crazy hairdresser’, ‘In top form’, ‘Enchanted by life’, ‘The silly soup’, ‘Pretty women’ or ‘Five minutes no less’ were some of his projects.

His greatest successes, by the hand of José Luis Moreno

Silvia achieved great popularity thanks to her role as Rosita in ‘Noche de fiesta’, a job she developed thanks to José Luis Moreno from 1999 until its cancellation in 2004. In addition, since 2002 she played Marina in the ‘Married’ format that was broadcast on the same program and later she would do so in ‘Married: Until Death Separates Us’, until 2005. A year later she abandoned the character and joined ‘Petra’s Revenge’, where she coincided again with Moreno and also with María Garralón. Already in 2008 he signed for ‘Escenas de matrimonial’ leaving scenes to remember with Santiago Urrialde. The last television job in which he participated was the TVE series ‘Medical Center’, in which he worked together with Lolita. It was 2018.