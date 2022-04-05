10 collaborations between actors and directors that we want to see

Movies and theaters have been through a lot lately, and not just in relation to the pandemic. Movies evolve rapidly and new creative voices emerge left and right. Big-name actors and directors have been behind some of the best movies of recent times, and creatives like Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg have helmed some incredible projects with their longtime collaborators.

Similarly, newer voices like Ari Aster and Greta Gerwig are gaining a lot of momentum in the industry. It is a very exciting moment. But what does the future of cinema hold for us? Moviegoers are excited at the prospect of new collaborations between actors and directors that could really mesh together and create something special.

10 Robert Pattinson and Ari Aster could make a gross art movie

Pattinson, Aster and movie fans in general have been desperate to see this combo. Lately, Pattinson has made a name for himself by taking on edgy, mysterious and gritty projects, usually for A24 studios. Movies like Good TimeThe Lighthouse and High Life prove that Rob isn’t afraid to take on weird indie projects.

Similarly, Ari Aster has also made a name for himself as a director of unique and surreal concepts. hereditary and midsummer feature incredible casts navigating dark and twisted worlds full of psychological significance, and anyone who’s ever seen The Lighthouse can attest that Pattinson could fit perfectly into such a vision.

9 Timothee Chalamet and Taika Waititi would make a hilarious team

Timothee Chalamet is without a doubt one of the biggest rising stars in cinema. She has participated in incredibly emotional and epic blockbusters such as dunes and interstellarbut what anyone who watches interviews with him knows is that he’s also a lot of fun.

His goofy, charming comic style was on display in ” little women” and ” french office ” with great success. Taika Waititi is also a creator specializing in both wacky comedies and emotional storytelling, such as JojoRabbit and Boy. Imagine what Taika could do with a leading man like Chalamet.

8 Anya Taylor-Joy and Denis Villeneuve could make a sequel to Dune

This is a very close possibility. Anya is rumored to be set to play the role of Princess Arulan in a sequel. by dune, and fans are delighted with this news. Anya Taylor Joy is a talented rising star whose first film, the VVitch, surprised the public. projects like The Queen’s Gambit they have done nothing but consolidate their talent. Similarly, Denis has an eye for young talent and slow, immense emotional experiences.

It’s safe to say that if Anya were involved in any Denis Villeneuve project, the public would be in for a surprise. Denis brings out the little subtleties in the actors’ performances, and anyone who has seen Anya’s filmography knows that she is more than capable of bringing a lot to the table.

7 Lily James and Greta Gerwig are a match made in heaven

The viewers of Pam and Tommy were shocked when they realized that Lily James’s name was credited as Pamela Anderson. But in addition to her transformative powers, James also excels at portraying humble, down-to-earth characters. She brings a tangible realism to movies like Cinderella, Baby drivers and The darker hourand director Greta Gerwig would be great to show it off.

little women and Francis Ha they not only present great performances, but are brimming with charm, realism, and likeability. It’s not hard to imagine James in such a world, and it would be incredibly satisfying.

6 Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Scorsese are great with morally ambiguous movies

This combo was about to come true. Technically, both Scorsese and Joaquin participated in joker at some point, but that’s not enough. The public is very familiar with the styles of these two creators, so it’s easy to see where they intersect.

Scorsese loves the world of crime, gangsters and mobsters. see Goodfellas, casino or the irishman, for example. Joaquín also likes dark, complex and crime-laden narratives, such as joker, The Sisters Brothers or inherent Vice. Fans of these two artists would be delighted to see some team-up in the future.

5 Christopher Nolan and Paul Dano would bring a lot to the screen

Fans are surprised by the star cast of Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer, but Nolan is no stranger to A-list talent. Nolan is amazing at creating big, epic blockbusters with amazing casts. The Dark Knight, inception and Tenet are famous for their complex narratives and incredible performances.

Likewise, actor Paul Dano has received much critical acclaim for his raw and realistic approach to acting, and has also been involved in incredible projects. There Will be Blood, prisoners and 12 Years A Slave are more than enough proof that Dano and Nolan would make a great team.

4 Andrew Garfield and Damien Chazelle could really hit it off

Andrew Garfield is an incredibly versatile performer. Although many know him by net social or by Be quiet , or even for The Amazing Spider-Man, recently he has also shown himself to be a highly talented musical star. Tick, Tick… BOOM! received much praise from audiences and critics alike, as well as from Garfield for his charismatic and charming performance.

And if there is a director who knows music and rhythm, it is Damien Chazelle. Chazelle’s work with Emma Stone in La La Land and with Miles Teller in whiplash it impressed moviegoers and music fans alike. It’s not hard to envision Andrew Garfield pulling off a similar feat in a future Chazelle project, which would delight anyone who’s a fan of the genre.

3 Dev Patel and Robert Eggers could do something special

A24 alumni Dev Patel and Robert Eggers haven’t crossed paths yet, but many hope that one day they will. TheDev Patel’s performance in Indie Short Story of the Year past The Green Knight was highly praised by moviegoers. The A surreal and nightmarish fairy tale, Green Knight drew comparisons to the dark and twisted films of Robert Eggers.

Eggers’ period films, The VVitch and The Lighthouse, are equally strange and thoughtful pieces driven by great performances. Although Patel does not appear in the new Eggers movie the vikingfans are hopeful for a future collaboration.

2 Ryan Gosling and Ridley Scott would form a powerful duo

Gosling is no stranger to his starkly sober and gritty performances in movies like Drive, BlueValentine and first-manand the public also awaits his next Netflix project The Gray Man. Gosling was also very good in blade runner 2049Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi film produced by Ridley Scott.

Scott has been very busy this year (considering he’s in his 80s) with epic movies like the last duel and the house of gucci, which were praised for their great cast and terrific performances. So the prospect of Ridley harnessing Gosling’s acting talents in a future film is very exciting.

1 Michael Cera and Wes Anderson are perfect for each other

Fans of both creators find it hard to believe that this collaboration has never happened, but it may happen now. Cera is rumored to be in talks for the new Wes Anderson movie,Asteroid Cityand that makes a lot of sense.

Arrested Development and Scott Pilgrim vs. The world was greatly improved by Michael Cera’s charming and quirky sense of humor. Similarly, Wes Anderson creates worlds centered around colorful characters, great actors, and quirky storytelling. These two are a match made in heaven.