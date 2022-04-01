Zeroid, the new brand that will occupy what was Nissan Barcelona

It is called Zeroid and it is a new brand that will be specialized in the manufacture of electric vehicles and platforms in the facilities that Nissan occupied in the Barcelona Free Zone. The parent company is the Spanish QEV Technologies, which is in charge of the Decarbonization Hub, as it has been defined, which will be created in the aforementioned area.

The plans are ambitious given that the goal is for production to start in early 2023 with a volume of 60,000 vehicles per year. All electric and especially last mile delivery vans. Specifically, three models will be offered with load capacities ranging between 700 and up to 2,700 kilos with a range of around 250 kilometres.

Electric vans “made in spain”

Zeroid will be based on modular platforms, so the manufacture of electric minibuses between eight and 12 meters is also planned. In the longer term, a commitment will be made to hydrogen to power delivery trucks.

This plan will be developed gradually given that the objective is to reindustrialize the three Nissan plants. It is expected that by 2023, the estimated production of electric vans will be 5,400 units and that of microbuses between 100 and 200 units.

This is how Joan Orús, CEO of QEV Technologies explains it: “Our three-year goal is to produce more than 60,000 units a year and generate more than 1,000 jobs in three years. We do not want nor can we lose all the human capital that exists in the Free Zone. They are the true value of reindustrialization, neither the facilities nor the machinery. The Nissan workforce has very valuable knowledge, a lot of experience and a lot to contribute, and we are convinced that this entire team will be the best engine for the project that we are now starting.”

These statements were made known at the Zeroid presentation ceremony held at the Nissan Brand Center in Barcelona, ​​which was attended by the Director General of Industry of the Generalitat and CEO of ACCIÓ, Natàlia Mas, among other personalities.

The objective of QEV Technologies is to manufacture and assemble most of the production “in situ” with the support of local companies and in this way re-industrialize the area. In fact, Zeroid plans to move its headquarters from Barcelona to the Zona Franca.

For this expansion plan in a first phase the investment will be 800 million euros. 200 will be contributed by QEV Technologies between 100 and 150 will be public aid.

