Yeimi Mercado in front of the “Empress” Vargas; defends his title

A great professional women’s boxing show will take place this Saturday, April 2, at the Rodrigo M. Quevedo gym between the Chihuahuan champion Yamileth Mercado against Isis “Emperatriz” Vargas, for the World Boxing Council super bantamweight title.

In the presentation of the event, Yamileth Mercado thanked the promoters for allowing the honor of sharing the function at home, with family, friends and a billboard full of Chihuahuan talent, she also recognized her opponent for raising his hand for the fight.

“I promote the fight with the hashtag ‘Today I fight for them’, seeking the dignity of women’s boxing and the value that leading events giving great fights deserves; women steal the show and fill arenas for what they deserve that value”, said the world champion.

Yamileth Mercado was crowned world champion at 21 years of age, this will be her third exhibition and defense of the WBC title, with a record of 18 wins, 3 losses, zero draws and 5 knockouts, being a great representative of women’s boxing.

The challenger of the fight, Isis ‘Emperatriz’ Vargas, thanked for taking her into account and giving her the opportunity to fight for the world title belt, after the previously announced opponent canceled at the last minute.

The “Empress” originally from Mexico City, has a record of 11 wins, 2 losses, zero draws and 3 knockouts, who was proclaimed WBC Super Bantamweight Fecombox champion and in her most recent fight, she won by knockout Karina from Juarez Hernandez.

The event was attended by the director of the Municipal Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, the director of the Chihuahuan Institute of Sports and Physical Culture, as well as the Mexican boxing legend Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Veristain; the supervisor of the World Boxing Council, Juan Carlos Pelayo; the boxing commissioner in the Municipality of Chihuahua, Huber Corral and Mauricio Madero, from the promoter 2M Promotions.

Starting at 4:30 in the afternoon, access will be given to the general public for the 5:00 pm ringing of the bell for the first match of 11 fights that make up the card, with the debut of Reyes Javier Ortiz vs. Chihuahua. Rolando Bonilla from Ciudad Juarez.

Tickets are on sale at the Rodrigo M. Quevedo gym box office, Buffalo Wild Wings branches, and online at goldentickets.mx.

This is the billboard

WBC Women’s World Championship, Super Bantamweight 10 rounds Yamileth Mercado vs. Isis ‘Empress’ Vargas

1. Sergio ‘Chirino’ Sanchez vs. Geovani ‘Chofas’ Sanchez

2. Irvin Turrubiates vs. Bryan ‘Black’ Market

3. Israel ‘Azulito’ Ramirez vs. Angel Hernandez Pillado (Chihuahua, Chih)

4. Brian Mosinos vs. Pedro “Kid” Avila

5. Rodolfo ‘Soldier’ ​​Carbajal vs. Manuel ‘Chapo’ Rascon

6. Ivan ‘Ráfaga’ Mercado vs. Cesar Flores Martinez

7. José Manuel Izaguirre (Havana, Cuba, resident in Chihuahua, Chih.) vs. Edgar ‘Dandy’ Tovar

8. Diego Velasco Aguilar vs. Oscar Alvaro Martinez

9. Javier ‘El Basa’ Manjarrez (Chihuahua, Chih.) vs. Wilbaldo Ortega 10. Reyes Javier Ortiz (Debut. Chihuahua, Chih.) vs. Roland Bonilla