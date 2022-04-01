WWE: Ric Flair fans need one last Triple H appearance

Triple H was forced to withdraw from WWE in-ring competition dafter having a very serious cardiac event. In February, it was reported that the company’s superstar was unlikely to wrestle again. “The Game” himself recently confirmed that disappointing news. Ric Flair knows Triple H very well. Both had a long-term relationship as friends, co-workers and even partners. “The Nature Boy” recently stated that he was extremely sad to learn that his old friend will not be able to wrestle in the future.



Ric Flair spoke about Triple H at 105.3 The Fan in Dallas before WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend. The WWE Hall of Fame member, He stated that he expected to see one more retirement fight for “The Game”. Flair showed his displeasure at not having the chance for that opportunity to happen.

“I am very angry, because I know that Triple H is not going to have that last retirement match, to be honest with you. But his legacy is in high place, and will be greatly appreciated and remembered forever. But I would like him to have one more match, or just make an appearance in a ring. I think wrestling fans need a live appearance from him, to hear from him in his own words, right in front of about 80,000 people, that he’s going to do it one more time,” stated Ric Flair.

Triple H claimed that Vince McMahon had plans for him to return to WrestleMania 38. Finally, everything was ruled out due to his health problems, which, above all, has to come first not only for him, but for any wrestling superstar. Therefore, Ric Flair will never get that last match that he expected from “The Game”.

