WWE is selling Dusty Rhodes merchandise again

In the absence of a few days for the celebration of WrestleMania 38, WWE has put up for sale new Dusty Rhodes merchandising. The online store of WWE has accidentally messed up the results of some big fights in the pastsuch as when they released a jersey of Kofi Kingston’s title victory against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

With rumors of a Cody Rhodes return at this year’s edition, WWE’s online store has chosen an opportune time to release new merchandise related to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

“Now available in #WWEShop!

Get the latest collection of #MarqueeClassics t-shirts and celebrate the one and only #DustyRhodes.

Born the son of a plumber in Austin, Texas, Rhodes became one of the biggest stars of the ’70s and ’80s.

Get yours today! #WWE”

It should be noted that WWE has had Dusty Rhodes merchandise for sale for quite some time.as well as the use of his name for the multicolored brand’s annual tournament, the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Before leaving All Elite Wrestling in February, Cody Rhodes had already tried to trademark his father’s nickname, ‘The American Dream’ on several occasions, but without success. On the other hand, when trying to register the name ‘Dusty Rhodes’, Cody was denied due to the similarity between the names of his father and his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Now, with WrestleMania 38 just around the corner, and with Cody’s rumored return to what was once his home, that the company puts new merchandising of his father on sale only fuels the rumors about the arrival of the fighter. We will have to wait for the great event to confirm his return and, if he finally does, attend the more than likely great reception that the public will offer him after almost six years of absence.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.