WWE has not yet sold all the tickets for WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 will be held this weekend in Dallas, Texas. The event has a extensive billboard that will cover Saturday and Sunday nights. Within the list of combats we can highlight the championship unification fight between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns wave of Seth Rollins and a mystery opponent. As the specialized professional wrestling portal now reports, The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that WWE has not yet sold all the tickets for the event.

“At press time, the first night of WrestleMania had 58,240 sold-out tickets, of which some 5,500 were gifts and just under 53,000 paid. Some 2,900 tickets were sold on the secondary market last week, after prices were lowered. This leaves that market with 4,882 entries with two days to go. Of the unsold tickets, 1,143 were at ringside and on the ground. Those tickets were priced high, and even though they were the best seats, they didn’t sell out because of their price. So they’re going to undercut the price and hope they’ll be sold or filler seats used on the day of the show.



The second night has 57,364 sold-out tickets, with 5,500 free tickets, and the number of paid tickets was just under 52,000. The number of sold-out tickets is actually lower than the previous week, which probably means that tickets were distributed to external outlets that were not sold and have now been returned. But that also indicates that there is not a great demand for tickets beyond the secondary market.



Just under 3,000 secondary market tickets were sold last weekwhich leaves 5,906 tickets unsold of the secondary market. tickets are now below face value due to volume as there are many left, with an admission price of $35 on Saturday and $26 on Sunday. There were 1,126 tickets left unsold at ringside and on the track.”

