WWE: first series Contra Las Cuerdas will premiere on Netflix Mexico

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that WWE’s first Spanish-language series, Contra Las Cuerdas, will soon premiere exclusively on Mexico through the Netflix platform. The series will be a comedy about a promising professional fighter. In 2013, WWE Studios did a similar project with the French-language film “Les Reines Du Ring,” a comedy about a mother trying to reconnect with her son, a die-hard WWE fan, by entering the ring.

The outlet also reported that NBC Universal is developing a drama titled “Pinned”, about a family that runs a professional wrestling company. This obviously sounds similar in tone to “Succession”. Deadline.com presented more details about Pinned, noting:

“Craig O’Neill, executive producer of the recent sequel to CSI: Vegas and MacGyver, is writing and producing the project with Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi and WWE boss Vince McMahon,” Deadline posted on his website.

The project is described as an “adrenalized” soap opera which will show a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion, featuring “unforgettable” superstars. Pinned offers a front row seat to wrestling’s wacky culture and chaos between the locker room and the boardroom.

