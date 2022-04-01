Will Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan become parents again? Know the answer of the actress – Will Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan become parents again? Know the answer of the actress

Mumbai. Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012. Fans love the chemistry of both. This is the second marriage of Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, he had taken seven rounds with Amrita Singh. However, after living together for many years, both of them decided to separate from each other. Please tell that Saif and Amrita Singh have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. At the same time, Saif and Kareena Kapoor also have two children Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan. Recently, Kareena Kapoor interacted with the media. In which he said such a thing for Saif Ali Khan. You will be surprised to know.

Actually, Kareena Kapoor told in an interview that ‘Saif has a child in every decade, when he was twenty … when he was thirty … he was forty and when he is fifty. I have told Saif that you will not do anything like this in your 60th year. I believe that only a good minded person like Saif can be the father of four children at different stages. He loves his four children very much and gives all his time.

Kareena Kapoor further said that there has been an agreement between her and Saif. She said, ‘Whenever Saif goes to shoot for the film, I will stay at home and take care of Jeh and when I go to shoot, he will stay at home and take care of the child.

Kareena further talked about the relationship between Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan and said that the bonding of both is tremendous. He said, ‘People love Tim very much. Tim is very happy whenever there are people at home. He is very young now and wants to be a rockstar. Tim often says that my father Saif is my best friend. Let us inform that Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film.