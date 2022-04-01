Why was Anuj Kapadia out of the serial Anupama?, Rupali Ganguly told the whole truth. Why was Anuj Kapadia out of the serial Anupama?, Rupali Ganguly told the whole truth

Mumbai. on the TV industry Anupama The serial is seen making a lot of noise. In this show, Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) are going to tie the knot soon. But the people of the Shah family have stood as an obstacle in their way. As soon as the discussions about their marriage have started happening, the excitement level of the fans has increased a lot. However, there is still tension in the Shah family regarding the marriage of both. In the previous day’s episode, it was shown that some members of the Shah family forbid Anupama from marrying Anuj, but she too remains adamant on her point. However, Gaurav Khanna did not appear even once in the previous day’s episode. Due to which now the fans have started making many kinds of speculations.

Viewers were horrified when Gaurav Khanna was not seen in ‘Anupama’ and even guessed that he was discharged from the show. The special thing is that the fans on Twitter have also started the trend ‘#WeMissYouAnujKapadia’. Apart from this, many fans also say that Anuj Kapadia should not be thrown out for a single episode. One user, expressing his feelings towards Gaurav Khanna, wrote to such an extent that, “Abhi ke Abhi should be back, heard DKP people.” On the other hand, another user wrote, “We are missing you from the last four episodes. Hope we can see you in the coming episodes.”

After seeing such reaction for Gaurav Khanna of fans, Rupali Ganguly has also shared her reaction. Sharing a photo of Gaurav Khanna on her Instagram story, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Because everyone is missing him too much.” At the same time, the special thing is that Gaurav Khanna himself has said one thing while reacting on this matter.

Sharing Rupali Ganguly’s story on his Instagram story, Gaurav Khanna wrote, “Why didn’t you tell me earlier… I am also missing everyone a lot.” In such a situation, after seeing the reaction of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, one thing has become clear that both these actors are not leaving the show and going anywhere. Let us tell you that the fan following of Anuj and Anupama’s pair has increased so much that everyone now starts trending on social media to see them together. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how long Anuj and Anupama will be able to come together in the show.

