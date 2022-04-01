Waiting for message… what does this error mean

WhatsApp is one of the main platforms instant messagingwhich is used every day by millions of people to stay in touch, whether through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

On some occasions, the platform may present some failures, if at any time the legend has appeared “Waiting for message. This may take time”we tell you What does it mean and How to solve itso take note.

“Waiting for message. This may take time”

The first thing you need to know is that this message usually appears instead of a message that someone else sent you, simply put, instead of that caption, the user should have received a message.

This error is due to a failure in the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp, what the messaging platform does when someone sends a message to another person, is to encrypt it with a password, but in this case it remains blocked and you can only open the message when it reaches the person you sent it to.

This is a security and privacy measure and one of its advantages is that no one can read your messages since they are encrypted or encrypted, so you can safely surf the net.

When you get the message “Waiting for message. This may take time.” it means that the message could not be decrypted correctly, so you cannot see the content because it was left in a kind of limbo.

How to solve it

The first and easiest solution is to wait a few minutes to see if the message arrives, it is likely that WhatsApp is still doing calculations and needs a little time to decrypt the message.

Another solution is to verify that WhatsApp is updated to the latest version, if you have the beta version, we recommend you get out of it. If you have an Android device, the steps you must follow are:

Click on the options button and go to the linked devices section.

Choose the multi-device beta version and click exit beta version.

On iOS the steps are the same.

