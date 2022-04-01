Vivek Agnihotri was making a film with Swara Bhaskar, took leave just before shooting: ‘The Kashmir Files’ director himself explained the reason

You must have seen the fight between ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri and ‘Anarkali of Aarah’ actress Swara Bhaskar many times in social media. But you hardly know that once Agnihotri was going to make a film with Swara Bhaskar. But before shooting, he had shown this liberal actress of Bollywood the way out. The reason for this has been given by Agnihotri in a recent interview.

Vivek Agnihotri told in an interview to Lehren that he had signed Swara Bhaskar for the film ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam’. But he was replaced at the last minute. He said, “Ours was Swara Bhaskar for that (film). Swara was doing that film. A day before the shoot, I was flying to Hyderabad and my producer said that if someone shows so many tantrums before the film then it is going to be very difficult after the film. So we replaced him at the last minute.” You can hear it from the 25th minute in the video below.

It is said that after this incident, there is no good relationship between Swara and Vivek. The two often clash on social media. Swara had also criticized Agnihotri for ‘The Kashmir Files’. He had tweeted, “If you want people to congratulate you for your hard work for success, then in the last 5 years, you should not have spread dirt on their heads.” This tweet of Swara came when people were demanding Bollywood celebs to support ‘The Kashmir Files’. However, this tweet overshadowed Swara herself and she got trolled badly on social media.

It is noteworthy that Vivek Agnihotri has always been making out-of-the-box cinema. His The Kashmir Files has given voice to the massacre of Hindus in the nineties. But a section does not like it. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has said that the film should not have been allowed to be screened. At the same time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently termed this film as ‘liar’.